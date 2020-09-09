Amia Capital LLP Has $687,000 Stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Amia Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Myokardia makes up approximately 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Myokardia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 15,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,705. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.