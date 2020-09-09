Amia Capital LLP Lowers Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Amia Capital LLP cut its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Radius Health accounts for approximately 0.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,511,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 16,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,748. Radius Health Inc has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $550.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

