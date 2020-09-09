Amia Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. SAGE Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 143.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 499,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,743. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.22. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $167.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

