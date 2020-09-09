Amia Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 944,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

