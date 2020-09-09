Amia Capital LLP Makes New $235,000 Investment in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. 847,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

