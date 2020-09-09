Amia Capital LLP Reduces Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Amia Capital LLP reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.0% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,237,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after acquiring an additional 636,186 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 337,397 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,784. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

