Amia Capital LLP Sells 4,542 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amia Capital LLP lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 753,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,405. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.