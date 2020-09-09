Amia Capital LLP Sells 6,192 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Amia Capital LLP cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,196. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

