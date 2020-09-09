Amia Capital LLP Sells 8,154 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Amia Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 35.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock makes up about 0.2% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 228,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,992. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

