Amia Capital LLP Sells 8,769 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amia Capital LLP lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up approximately 0.3% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

