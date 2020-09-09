Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $4.50.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II purchased 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $38,946.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,846.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.