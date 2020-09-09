Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

AMYT stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,297. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 million and a PE ratio of -15.70.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amryt Pharma

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.