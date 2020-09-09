Analysts Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.50. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. 13,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,397. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

