Analysts Set Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Price Target at GBX 351.88

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 351.88 ($4.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOO. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOO traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.