Analysts Set Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 338

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 274.60 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 760,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 280.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 234.67. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.60 ($4.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.38%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 60,902 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £165,653.44 ($216,455.56).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

