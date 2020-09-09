Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $32.19

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.53.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

FL traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

