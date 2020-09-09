Analysts Set TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Target Price at €29.29

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.95 ($34.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TLG traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.22 ($20.26). 96,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a twelve month high of €31.55 ($37.12).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.