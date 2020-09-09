Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great Ajax (AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/21/2020 – Great Ajax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/19/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/10/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax Corp has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $104,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

