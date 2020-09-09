Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great Ajax (AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/21/2020 – Great Ajax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 8/20/2020 – Great Ajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 8/19/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 8/10/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
AJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Great Ajax Corp has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.58.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $104,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
