Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.73.

AR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

