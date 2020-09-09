Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ALI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.20.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit