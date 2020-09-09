Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives $85.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

