ArtByte Trading Down 93.2% This Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00471513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

