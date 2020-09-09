ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 836,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,657. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

