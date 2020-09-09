Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Declares GBX 0.71 Dividend

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.80 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.19.

Get Assura alerts:

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Assura from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.