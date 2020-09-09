Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDMO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

CDMO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

