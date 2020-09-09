Bancor 24-Hour Volume Tops $80.49 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00011528 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $82.39 million and approximately $80.49 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,529 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

