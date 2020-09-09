Bancorp 34 Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

