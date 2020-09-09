Bancorp 34 Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Shares of Bancorp 34 stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.
About Bancorp 34
