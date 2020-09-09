Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.13% of Allstate worth $341,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,607,000 after acquiring an additional 328,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. 65,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

