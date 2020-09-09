Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,157,964 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,773,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.61.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.