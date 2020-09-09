Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of S&P Global worth $413,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 759.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in S&P Global by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded up $13.05 on Wednesday, hitting $353.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,755. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

