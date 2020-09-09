BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.63.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $103.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

