Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.11.

BGNE opened at $237.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.01. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $256.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -18.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $906,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,330,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,254,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,621,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,892 shares of company stock valued at $85,398,452. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

