Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON BLV remained flat at $GBX 159 ($2.08) on Wednesday. 26,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.55. Belvoir Lettings has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Belvoir Lettings’s previous dividend of $3.40. Belvoir Lettings’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price target on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

