Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,284,687 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 459.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 34.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $181,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 2,779,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

