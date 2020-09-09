BidaskClub Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.58 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.