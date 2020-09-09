BidaskClub Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.27 and a beta of 3.53.
In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,322. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.