BidaskClub Downgrades eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.27 and a beta of 3.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,322. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

