BidaskClub Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $612.79 million, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $100,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,062. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

