BidaskClub Downgrades Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. China International Capital downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $81.71 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after buying an additional 5,552,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,718,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

