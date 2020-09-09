BidaskClub Lowers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $44.38 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,262 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

