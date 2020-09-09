BidaskClub Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $476.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cowen by 47.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cowen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

