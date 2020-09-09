BidaskClub Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 821,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

