BidaskClub Upgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.42.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $338.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.12. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

