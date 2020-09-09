BidaskClub Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 377.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 131,785 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 208.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

