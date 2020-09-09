BidaskClub Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $36.91 on Friday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Silgan by 25.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silgan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after purchasing an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Silgan by 1,500.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

