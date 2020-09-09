Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

