Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
