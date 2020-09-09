Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0013

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $46,240.06 and $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,421,940 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

