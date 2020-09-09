BitCoen Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $46,359.25 and $174.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01629817 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,179.52 or 0.98486042 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.