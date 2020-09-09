Bitcore Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,336.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.03462599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.02209515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00471800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00825672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00592261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,402,907 coins and its circulating supply is 17,901,948 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.