BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,706.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, STEX and CoinExchange. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $33,706.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000917 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024157 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01629817 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024775 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,641,725 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.