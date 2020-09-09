BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,121,880 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,121,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.88% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $2,456,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

